Colorado land managers try to find a way to manage park crowds

With state parks observing explosive growth in visits and Front Range open space managers battling overcrowding, public land managers have gathered to discuss solutions, the chief of the Colorado Division of Natural Resources said Wednesday. .

In March and April, visits to state parks in the Northeast region, which includes the Denver-Boulder metropolitan area, Fort Collins, and many mountain counties east of the Continental Divide, increased nearly 48% over the same period in 2019 state parks increased 18%. May issues are not yet available.

Dan Gibbs, the executive director of the DNR, said the meetings to find solutions included federal agencies like the US Forest Service. USA And the Office of Land Management, along with county and municipal open space managers. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is a DNR agency.

"In some situations, we are exploring one-way trails during this time, so we don't have people walking on top of each other," Gibbs said. “We have certain designated trails designed for mountain bikers and others that are more appropriate for runners or hikers. Due to COVID-19, we are seeing many more people go outdoors. It is very important to people's mental and physical health, but we are working to try to manage parking, our trail systems and really coordinate. "

Gibbs noted that the closure of Rocky Mountain National Park in March had a major impact on Boulder County open space as outdoor recreationists looked for alternatives. The park reopened last week.

"Our meetings really help coordinate, and we really work together, because a lot of people don't know the difference between federal, state, county, municipal trails," said Gibbs. “We are looking for solutions: better signage, directional travel change and exploration of a system where you can manage how many people can go in certain areas. We are turning that idea around because things are getting very busy. "

Matt Robbins, community outreach manager at Jeffco Open Space, said the meetings have been "extremely beneficial,quot; as land managers grapple with the unprecedented challenges they face. One of the fruits of their efforts was a joint press release issued in April by Jeffco, Boulder County and Denver Parks & Recreation open space officials, urging users to be more careful to avoid damaging parks and trails.

"The relationship we have with these other land managers and jurisdictions is paramount right now because what we are seeing is unlike anything we have ever seen before," Robbins said. "Having that ability to have conversations, share ideas, share thoughts and apply what has been fundamental."

As the state moves toward relaxing restrictions on outdoor recreation with a plan that state agencies call Safer at Home and in the Vast Outdoors, Gibbs urges outdoor recreationists to be "serious planners,quot; investigating the restrictions. Locals in the areas they plan to visit, including fire bans that are in effect in some counties. He said calls for the 6-foot spacing are still in effect. Facial covers should be used whenever it's safe to do so, he added, and asked visitors to "pack like the moon,quot; instead of powering their vehicles and buying supplies on the way.

"We want people to recreate themselves responsibly," said Gibbs. “When you get there, be kind, patient, and courteous to others. We want people to continue practicing social distancing and avoid risky activities. Don't become a burden on local emergency services. "

Gibbs, who lives in Breckenridge and hikes trails in the area nearly every day, said he tries to practice what he preaches.

"I always make sure I have the scarf around my neck, in case people pass by, that I can put on to make sure I'm respectful of others and take care of myself," Gibbs said.

State park camps operated at 50% capacity in May, but Gibbs said CPW is in the process of hiring 1,500 more seasonal employees.

"As we increase that, we will continue to open doors for more camping opportunities," said Gibbs. "We are not at 100% capacity at the moment, but it has been busy."

