Colorado Businesses Can Refuse To Serve Customers Who Don't Wear Masks, Governor Polis Ordains

Colorado companies may refuse to serve customers who do not wear masks in the future, Governor Jared Polis announced Thursday.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Polis described the masks as the key to completely reopening the state's economy. According to an executive order that will take effect that afternoon, companies will be able to ask people who don't wear masks to leave, in the same way that they require shirts and shoes, he said.

Polis released an advertising video that promised: "Our masks are our passport to the Colorado we love." He also called on men, who may be more reluctant to wear masks because they fear appearing weak or "uncool."

"A culture with masks is our ticket to reopen earlier," he said. "The more people wear masks in public, the less social distancing is required."