Coco Gauff Black Lives Matter supplication: love each other, act, don't shut up

Coco Gauff called for action at a Black Lives Matter rally in Florida this week, with the rising 16-year-old American tennis star saying, "I demand change now."

In a powerful speech, Gauff told a crowd outside Delray Beach City Hall to strike up "difficult conversations,quot; and "use your voice," emphasizing racism was an issue that involved everyone.

The death last week of George Floyd, a black man, while in police custody in Minneapolis has sparked protests across the United States and beyond, focusing on police brutality towards the black community.

Gauff called on his social media followers to campaign for justice in that case, and in his speech he repeated a message he shared earlier in the week: that "to be silent is to choose the side of the oppressor."

She said it was "sad,quot; that she had to convey a message about the injustices her grandmother fought half a century ago.

"I am here to tell you that we must love each other first, no matter what. We must have difficult conversations with friends. I have spent the entire week having difficult conversations and trying to educate my non-black friends on how they can help. .

"Second, we have to take action. Yes, we are all here protesting and I have no age to vote, but it is in your hands to vote for my future, for the future of my brothers and yours, so that is a way of doing the change.

"Third, you must use your voice: no matter how big or small your platform is, you must use your voice."

"I heard a lot of things in the last week and one of the ones I heard is: 'It's not my problem'. That's why I have to tell you this: if you listen to black music, if you like black culture, yes You have black friends, so this is your fight too, "added Gauff.

"It is not your job, it is not your duty, to open your mouth to say that Lil Uzi Vert is my favorite artist, but I do not care what happened to George Floyd. How does that make sense?

"So I demand change now. And it's sad that it takes another black man's life to lose himself for all this to happen, but we have to understand that this has been going on for years. This is not just about George Floyd. This it's about Trayvon Martin, it's about Eric Garner, it's about Breonna Taylor.

"It's about things that have been happening."