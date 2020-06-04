Clergy, community leaders, local officials join protesters in Highland Park March – Up News Info Detroit

HIGHLAND PARK (Up News Info DETROIT) Hundreds of people marched from Highland Park to the grounds of Wayne State University on Thursday to protest against police brutality.

The peaceful protest was led by community leaders, clergy and local politicians who stood in solidarity with the cause.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist were also present.

This occurs a day later, Governor Whitmer announced his support for a series of policy plans for police reform in Michigan, asking Michigan police agencies to improve their training and policies to help create a police culture where all residents of Michigan are treated with dignity and respect. Under the law.

