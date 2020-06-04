Clergy, community leaders, local officials join protesters in Detroit March – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (Up News Info DETROIT) Hundreds of people marched from Highland Park to the grounds of Wayne State University on Thursday to protest against police brutality.

The peaceful protest was led by community leaders, clergy and local politicians who stood in solidarity with the cause.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist were also present.

Today we march. By George

For Ahmaud.

For Breonna I will never be able to fully understand the pain that black and brown communities are forced to endure, but I will spend my life fighting for the justice and peace that everyone deserves. pic.twitter.com/Nz9NpcHHnt – Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) June 4, 2020

This occurs a day later, Governor Whitmer announced his support for a series of policy plans for police reform in Michigan, asking Michigan police agencies to improve their training and policies to help create a police culture where all residents of Michigan are treated with dignity and respect. Under the law.

Protesters say they want to ignite change, fight racism and get justice for George Floyd.

