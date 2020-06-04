Classification of Feel-Good Pandemic Songs Released Amidst Covid-19

At the risk of saying the obvious, when times are tough, music is often a comfort. I found myself leaning toward angry hardcore, whimsical twee, and equally-marketed teen pop because those sounds were formative in my life and because they articulate my range of emotions (angry, sad, hungry, horny, tired, repeat)) , in direct and uncomplicated terms. I do not want to be told "cheer up, we are in this together", like so many Hunting celebrities of "Imagine" have promised in recent months. Still, a barrage of pandemic tunes has been released to feel good every week, somehow meant to inspire listeners to … stay home better? I appreciate some of the sentiment expressed in these songs, for example, if Gloria Estefan tells you to wear a mask and inspired you to wear a mask, you are too easily influenced, but at least you are finally wearing a mask. although the content is silly.

And so, despite my better judgment, I heard as many pandemic songs as I could bear and classified them as objectively as I could below.

13) OneRepublic, "Best Days"

I'm, like, 9,000 percent sure that this song was written before covid-19 was a daily threat to everyone's life, so calling it empowerment for these particular days feels a little cheap. Or prophetic? I can't prove it, but I feel it in my bones.

12) 5 Seconds of Summer, AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, Bastille, Biffy Clyro, Celeste, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Dermot Kennedy, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Foo Fighters, Grace Carter, Hailee Steinfeld, Jess Glynne, Mabel, Paloma Faith, Rag & # 39; n & # 39; Bone Man, Rita Ora, Royal Blood, Sam Fender, Sean Paul, Sigrid, YUNGBLUD, Zara Larsson, "Times like these"

Each generation has its own "We Are the World", and it's unfortunate that ours is a cover version of a Foo Fighters song, performed by a Foo Fighter and a group of other BBC-approved celebrities. It's not mediocre by any means, but the schmaltz is overwhelming.

This country song, despite the title, is about what happens when "this time" ends. Okay, but it has probably emboldened people to slide prematurely into the corner booth of that bar. No thanks.

Do you want to screw up the quarantine? I think twenty-one pilots want to screw up the quarantine?

I think this song is specifically for the state of New Jersey, but lately it feels like New Jersey every day and everywhere, so I approve. The lyrics, "When you can't do what you do / do what you can" is particularly clever.

This is a solid and gloomy version of Flo Rida's "My House", except that the lyrics act like a public service announcement. Here's an option: "You can't come to my house / Suddenly two are a crowd."

Finally, a song about the reality of the situation: being afraid of a global health crisis. Courage!

6) Gloria Estefan, "Put on your mask"

This is a silly remix of Estefan's 1989 single "Get On Your Feet", but whatever it was, it made me smile.

This is the worst song on iceage, if only for its themed content, and a bad Iceage song is still better than almost all other songs. I'm not biased, and I won't hear any of it.

Mr. Worldwide is the most optimistic person alive, so it's no wonder that his call to pandemic weapons is the … least painful? Okay, maybe it's a little chilling, but at least he feels true to his art. I'm on board.

Do I need to give an explanation? Cardi B is the voice of this generation and uses her voice screaming, "Coronavirus, it's getting real!" It is almost too perfect.

Dolly Parton is the only famous person who can tell her audience, "Let's try to make amends / When life is good again," and they will listen. She consoles herself personified.

1) SENRI OE, "Union"

Listen, this Japanese pianist's purely instrumental song is the best song to feel good about during the pandemic because it's the only song that really made me feel relaxed. That should suffice. It is charming as hell.