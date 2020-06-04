City to redirect $ 250 million from budget to invest in black communities – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday that he would not authorize an override to the Los Angeles Police Department for the upcoming fiscal year and would instead seek cuts.

"We ask the men and women of our Los Angeles Police Department a lot, and never more than these days," Garcetti said. "All of us, each of us, are making a sacrifice. This is not just on your shoulders.

Garcetti said he would ask City Administrative Officer Richard Llewellyn to reallocate $ 250 million from the city's proposed budget for 2020-21 to black communities to address health and education issues, although he did not provide specific examples.

The mayor said the cuts would come from all departments, including the LAPD, which has proposed a budget of nearly $ 1.86 billion for next year, an increase of approximately $ 122 million.

Police Commission Chair Eileen Decker, who joined Garcetti in her briefing on the ongoing unrest, also announced that the commission would put a moratorium on the LAPD entering names into the CalGang database, the state system. that tracks people who may be affiliated with gangs.

LAPD was investigating an alleged misuse of CalGang, after it was reported in January that a teenager mistakenly entered the system after a police arrest.

PDF: Los Angeles Police Commission publishes aggressive reform agenda

Decker also announced that the Police Commission would use an independent prosecutor, who is outside the District Attorney's Office, to handle disciplinary matters related to officers, and that the commission would seek to reduce the $ 100 million to $ 150 million of its proposed budget for the next fiscal year. year, a reduction that the City Council proposed earlier in the day.

Garcetti also said the city's new Commission on Civil and Human Rights will hold its first meeting "as soon as late next week." Capri Maddox was named executive director of the commission, designed to tackle inequality and discrimination in Los Angeles in February.

As for the curfews, which Los Angeles has been in for the past five nights, Garcetti said that as long as there are no more acts of looting or violence associated with the protests, they will not continue.

"We are at a time when we should all demand more of each other," said Garcetti. "You certainly demanded more from me, and I listened to you."

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)