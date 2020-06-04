City, County Cancel Restrictions; Local Appointments Follow – Up News Info

The city and county of Los Angeles have canceled the curfews that had taken place in recent nights amid protests over the death of George Floyd. Other local cities that had imposed blockades since the weekend, such as Santa Monica and Culver City, have also canceled their curfews.

At 11:45 a.m., Beverly Hills had yet to announce the curfew for Thursday.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday that curfews would end after Wednesday night, and made it official today. "I have lifted the curfew in the city of Los Angeles," he tweeted. "We remain firmly committed to protecting the right of Angelenos to make their voices heard and ensure the safety of our community."

About an hour earlier, Los Angeles County tweeted that "it does not plan to issue a curfew order throughout the county tonight."

The news comes a day after city officials said they will cut $ 100-150 million from the Los Angeles Police Department's budget next year and reinvest those funds in communities of color.

The pair of local closings that spanned nearly a week were in response to vandalism and looting across the county and country. The western cities of Beverly Hills and Santa Monica came to a stop after a savage weekend of protests and looting, with Rodeo Drive targeting Saturday and the site of and around Santa Monica on Sunday. The agitators also destroyed property and looted businesses in areas such as Hollywood, Long Beach, and Van Nuys.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a television interview Tuesday that "the curfew will continue daily until the organized protests subside." But he told KTLA5 on Wednesday, "We saw large numbers of people protesting peacefully" last night. As a result, hopefully we can begin to alter the curfew. … We definitely want to reward good behavior, "he said of the curfew." We are evaluating it day by day. "

We will update this if other local municipalities lift the curfew.