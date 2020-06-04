Cinemas confront end of the world scenarios like studios, festival fights – Up News Info

It seems like a distant memory: taking refuge in the cozy comfort of a movie theater. And now it can become even more distant. Key players in the studios are concerned that summer openings just don't happen; Additionally, dozens of movie theaters may not survive each year. Equally alarming: Ticket buyers are reorganizing their habits and their homes, to accommodate a future of watching the parade pass from their sofas.

"We took summer game dates for granted, but we also assumed that festivals would survive," confesses a distraught dealer. When the theaters finally open, he fears, they will have to reinvent everything from seats to prices to windows. "Our leverage has been lost along with our audience," said one exhibitor.

Officially, the decisions are still clouded. Two movies Beginning from Warner

Bros and Mulan Disney: They have become the symbols of recovery. Both had cautiously announced the July openings, but will they really appear by the end of the summer?

The obstacle course is already familiar: the riots, the virus, the economy. The theater business was already limping due to mounting debt and high fixed costs. Major companies like Regal and Cinemark began closing locations in recent months. The number of theaters overall has fallen from 7,200 to 5,500 in the past 20 years, and a more pronounced decline is now forecast.

AMC, the world's largest exhibitor, owned by the China Wanda Group, acknowledged this week that its debt and a 97% decrease in quarterly earnings "raised substantial questions about our ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time. " AMC hopes the government rescue fund will help it restructure its $ 5.3 billion debt.

Exhibitors know that reduced capacity will be a reality once the surviving theaters finally open. Another inevitability: more streamers will be reserved in the plexes. Last year's iconic theaters played Netflix movies like Rome and the Irish. The pre-release of a major movie like Hamilton at Disney + it also stands out as a wonder.

To be sure, the elderly are resigned to the new ecosystem. Analysts predict an annual decline in ticket sales, from $ 11.4 billion to $ 5.5 billion in 2020, with even steeper declines if summer openings completely disappear. These trends reflect the formidable problems facing other cultural buildings such as opera, ballet, and museums. Everyone is invading their endowments to survive.

Egyptian theater in Hollywood

Rick Bowmer / AP / Shutterstock



An intriguing microcosm of change: By acquiring the 100-year-old Egyptian Theater, completed this week, Netflix assumes responsibility for a major renovation to be overseen, not by regular movie nerds, but also by its own dedicated technicians. The transmission monolith, therefore, will rethink the projection, sound, seats and all the other elements of traditional cinema, effectively reinventing the experience of classic cinema. (The nonprofit Cinematheque will still benefit greatly because it will run its film fee from Friday to Sunday, while Netflix will be free to run its events for the rest of the week.)

While all this is going on, many movie geeks are re-evaluating their home technologies to become less dependent on exhibitor vicissitudes. At just $ 6,000, for example, buy a Kaleidescape Strato 5, which offers cineplex-quality imaging. And a new 820-watt JBL Bar 9.1 equipped with Dolby Atmos offers a 3D audio system to identify the location of the sound. Thus, John Bailey, a prominent cinematographer and former president of the Academy, will change from his 60-inch home screen to a 106-inch 4K screen that will broadcast classic movies through The Criterion Channel.

Meanwhile, mainstream movie buffs should be concerned about the future of tents and specialty movies. Arthouse theater owners don't require as much product as plexes – they're looking for those three or four movies that can give them 8-10 weeks of playtime, but they are even more reliant on the festival circuit for advertising. A key question: will the major festivals re-form? Will talent develop to support events in Toronto or Venice? For that matter, will the filmmakers be traveling to Telluride?

Charles Cohen, who acquired the 252-screen Landmark chain in 27 markets, insists that plans for a reopening are on the boards, but is reluctant at the moment to reveal details. Ted Mundorff, who presided over that company's growth for more than 15 years, now runs the Arclight and Cinerama Dome theaters, and therefore must also be concerned about the future of tents. Mundorff is also reticent about official predictions for an industry that has been plagued by so many conflicts.

Thus, the dilemma faced by moviegoers becomes a metaphor for what our society as a whole faces: someone must somehow provide some sort of refuge from the turmoil of the moment. But today, it looks more like a distant blink than a cozy beacon.