Cinemark Earns Wall Street Analyst Points For Theater Reopening Plan – Up News Info

Three Wall Street analysts on Thursday offered positive sentiments about the prospects for Cinemark, the No. 3 exhibitor in the US. After he described plans to reopen theaters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The executives' comments during a conference call with analysts on Wednesday included an optimistic outlook for Warner Bros. " Beginning It will launch as scheduled on July 17, with other studio releases to follow. Cinemark's quarterly results fell short of estimates, but the company's presence, which does not include many large cities in COVID-affected areas such as New York, and its management focus offered some reason for optimism.

Cinemark shares gained a fraction of a percent in Thursday's mid-day trade at light volume, reaching $ 16.40. The theatrical exhibition remains under a cloud as cities and health experts chart a way forward in the absence of a COVID-19 vaccine or treatment. AMC, the No. 1 theater chain, released a much more serious report in the first quarter, offering preliminary quarterly figures that cast doubt on its ability to avoid bankruptcy. The highly leveraged company will address investors on Tuesday during a conference call to discuss its quarterly numbers and the state of its business.

Related story The NBA vote was set on the July return stage, sparking the appetites of fans, TV networks, and ad buyers

The opinion of the most optimistic analysts came from Eric Handler of MKM Partners, who has a "buy" rating on Cinemark shares and raised his 12-month price target to $ 21 from $ 19. "We believe that the business outlook for Cinemark are going in the right direction, "he wrote in a note to customers. "We recognize that it will take time for the industry to regain its balance (it will not potentially return to normalized levels until 2022), but we are pleased with the resumption of outstanding revenues."

B. Riley's Eric Wold also raised his Cinemark stock price target to $ 16 from $ 13, but maintained his neutral stock rating and slightly lowered financial targets. "We remain concerned about initial trends in going to the movies as theaters begin to reopen, as well as the final movie list," he wrote, "and we prefer to remain on the sidelines until the visibility of both issues improves."

Despite the positive opinion of BeginningWold added, "The coming weeks would be key to measuring that commitment as the film's advertising and marketing accelerate. With uncertain reopening dates for some of the major US markets. "We continue to believe that the list of movies (for the second half of 2020) should be considered instead."

Robert Fishman of MoffettNathanson, who issued a warning Monday in a research note calling the traditional theatrical release window "unaffordable" for media companies, has a mixed take on Cinemark. He summed up his feelings in the title of his note to clients: "Cinemark: doing what they can". In the note, he reiterated his neutral stock rating with a price target of $ 17.

"In an industry with an aggressive (and undisciplined) history of mergers and acquisitions, Cinemark has historically been the most disciplined and conservative theater operator," Fishman wrote. "This allowed the company to react to this pandemic in a position of relative strength, as Cinemark's peers appear to be less confident in these difficult times."

Fishman underscored the uncertainty about how "secular challenges will affect movie attendance in the United States, and we will continue to assess the lasting impact of movie theater closings on theater window strategies and consumer behavior."