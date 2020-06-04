Ciara denounces the & # 39; Nasty & # 39; George Floyd Challenge: 'Please end this NOW!'

Instagram

This comes after the singer posts an emotional message for her son, Future Zahir, in the wake of the death of George, a black man who was killed by a Minneapolis officer.

George Floyd's death has a major impact. While most people unite to fight racism and police brutality against black people, some others seem to clear up the problem and tend to George Floyd Challenge online.

In the challenge, people post images of a person putting his knee on the neck of another person lying on the ground. That seems to be joking about how George died after a Minnesota police officer suffocated him to death by pressing his knee to George's neck.

Ciara He learned of the offensive challenge and turned to his Twitter account to criticize the challenge. "This is disgusting! Crushing!" She wrote Wednesday, June 3, along with some photos of the challenge. "I have no words! Please end this NOW! Praying for love in your hearts. Jesus, we need you."

Ciara criticizes the & # 39; disgusting & # 39; George Floyd's challenge.

His followers echoed the statement when someone replied, "They keep exposing themselves and how evil they are. These clowns do this because they feel safe." Another fan added: "It is absolutely disgusting, the pursuit of influence is at its highest point."

"Keep praying. Stay focused on the positive. Keep spreading information about the organizations that are working to make changes. The biggest challenge is staying focused on joy, love even knowing that this evil exists," someone else urged others. Meanwhile, one user claimed that "all the people in these photos have lost their jobs or been arrested."

This comes after Ciara posted an emotional message to her son, Future Zahir, in the wake of George's death. "My sweet baby. I pray that when you grow up, finally, THERE IS A CHANGE !!" The 34-year-old singer wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "I am going to keep my FAITH! I pray that the losses of our Black Kings and Queens are not in vain."

<br />

"Enough is enough! I am praying for UNITY! I am praying for the powers that must unite and decide that it is time for a change!" she added. Commenting on the post, Ciara's husband Russell Wilson He said, "Young King. We need a change now. Enough is enough."