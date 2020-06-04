Chris Trousdale of Boy Band Dream Street passed away at 34

Chris Trousdale, pictured in green above, with Dream Street, 2001 Image: Getty Chris Trousdale, pictured in green above, with Dream Street, 2001

Chris Trousdale, singer in the ephemeral and totally underrated Y2K boy band Dream Street died Tuesday at a Burbank, California hospital. He was 34 years old.

A representative for Trousdale issued the following statement: “It is with great regret that we confirmed the death of Chris Trousdale on June 2, 2020 from an undisclosed illness. It was a light for many and will be missed by his family, friends and fans from all over the world. Although it seemed that he belonged to all of us, the family requests that he respect his privacy in this time of mourning. If you would like to make a donation in your honor, please give it to ASPCA. "

Up News Info report He claims that Trousdale died of complications from covid-19, according to a family member. Jesse McCartney, who was also on Dream Street before moving on to a solo career, wrote a tribute to Trousdale on Instagram:

It pains me to say that an old friend, Chris Trousdale, from my early days in the music industry passed away due to the complications of COVID-19. Chris had an explosively charming personality with an unlimited amount of talent. Together we form two of the five members of a boy band called DreamStreet. We were budding young talented children who shared an overwhelming love for music and acting. Chris, in my opinion, was the most popular among us, who had a way of drawing attention to what he was doing on stage. As an incredibly trained dancer, he would collect a complete dance number in a matter of minutes; something that would take us the rest of days. I really envied him as an interpreter. We were part of something that people never experience in a lifetime at the tender age of 12 and 14. Although we were a band for only 3 years, at that age, it felt like a lifetime and we built a real brotherhood. In later years, we would break up as our lives took different turns, but I often reflected on our first few days together and thought about how exciting it all was. My deepest condolences go out to his mother, whom I know loved him very much. RIP Chris. I will never forget your smile.

Dream Street was formed in 1999 and dissolved shortly thereafter, in 2002, after ongoing disputes between the group's parents and their management team. They were children at the time, as evidenced in the music video for their biggest hit and ubiquitous Radio Disney puncher, "It Happens Every Time," above. Trousdale was the group's heartbreaker and starred in the 2002 Dream Street film. The biggest fan, where he appeared as himself, as the object of affection for the protagonist and biggest fan Debbie Warren (Kaila Amariah). In the 2010s, he landed roles on Disney shows like Austin and Ally and Move itas well as soap Days of our lives and Lucifer.