Chinese hackers target Biden campaign staff's email accounts, Google says

WASHINGTON – Chinese hackers are targeting the personal email accounts of campaign staff members working for former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., Google said Thursday, confirming earlier reports that Iran had attacked. President Trump's campaign.
Revealing the attempts, Google's head of threat analysis, Shane Huntley, who oversees monitoring of sophisticated, state-sponsored piracy, said there was still no evidence that Chinese hackers had punctured the Biden campaign. The attacks appear to be conventional spear phishing attacks, similar to the Russian violation of John D. Podesta's personal emails in 2016, when he was campaign chair for Hillary Clinton.
But Google's announcement on Thursday underscored the fact that during the 2020 elections, Russian hackers, who combined piracy and disinformation in the last cycle of presidential elections, will not be alone. Even before Google's announcement: posted on Twitter – Security experts warned that Russian hackers would join those of other American adversaries.
Mr. Biden's campaign said in a statement that "we are aware of Google reports that a foreign actor has made unsuccessful attempts to access the personal email accounts of campaign staff."
He added: “We have known from the beginning of our campaign that we would be subject to such attacks and are prepared for them. Biden for President takes cybersecurity very seriously, we will remain vigilant to these threats and ensure that campaign assets are insured. "
The motivations for such attempts could be many. China already has significant spy assets targeting the Trump administration and other parts of the United States government, so pursuing the president's campaign infrastructure may be redundant and less interesting than anything he can get from the Defense Department, the Department of State or the United States. intelligence agencies.
But Biden's views on China, which have evolved as tensions with Beijing increased, are more of a mystery to Chinese intelligence.
And if Mr. Biden wins, any success in piercing the emails of his top aides could be helpful, especially during a power transition. Google, Microsoft and other companies have offered aid campaigns to secure their official and private accounts, and to enroll staff members in security programs that are often used by journalists, humanitarian workers or government officials.
Google has alerted Gmail users to state-sponsored email threats with automatic warnings in recent years, but in this case Google employees personally informed Mr. Biden's campaign of what they called a threat of " high priority "in virtual meetings on Thursday, according to two people. familiar with discussions that they were not authorized to discuss publicly.
Chinese interest in campaigns is not new. In 2008, the Department of Justice and F.B.I. Officials approached the Barack Obama campaign, at a time when Biden was chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and ran for vice president, and told the campaign that it had been penetrated by Chinese hackers. The same piracy groups chased Senator John McCain, the Republican candidate.
But this time there is much more at stake. The relationship between Beijing and Washington has never been more tense since relations between the two countries opened almost five decades ago. And Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden are in a party to declare which will be more difficult in Beijing because of their failure to quickly report on the coronavirus, their new security laws in Hong Kong, their declaration of exclusive territory in the South China, and its efforts to spread its 5G communication networks around the world.
The announcement about Iran's attempts to get accounts around the Trump campaign was not new. In October, Microsoft revealed that Iranian hackers, with the apparent backing of that country's government, made more than 2,700 attempts to identify the email accounts of current and former United States government officials, journalists covering political campaigns, and accounts associated with a presidential campaign. While Microsoft did not mention the campaign, those involved in the investigation said it was a re-election effort by Trump. The attacks Google described on Thursday appeared to be similar to those detailed by Microsoft.
Russian hackers are also active this election season. In January, the same Russian hacker group that stole Podesta's emails in 2016 started a phishing campaign against Burisma, the Ukrainian company that previously employed Biden's son and was crucial to Trump's impeachment.
It is unclear what the Russian hackers were looking for, but cybersecurity experts at the time assumed that the hackers were looking for "kompromat,quot;, compromising material about the Bidens, or in the hope of supporting Trump's claim that Burisma was corrupt. and that Ukrainian investigations into the company were warranted.
In February, US intelligence officials warned that Russia was once again actively meddling, although it was unclear whether the goal was simply disruption or support for Trump. This week he invited Russia's President Vladimir V. Putin to join a Group of 7 meeting scheduled for Washington in the fall, angering European allies and Canada as Russia was expelled from the group after annexing Crimea in 2014. .
Biden has been much more critical of Putin and indicated that he would not renounce sanctions against Russia, unlike Trump.