Chinese hackers target Biden campaign staff's email accounts, Google says

Chinese interest in campaigns is not new. In 2008, the Department of Justice and F.B.I. Officials approached the Barack Obama campaign, at a time when Biden was chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and ran for vice president, and told the campaign that it had been penetrated by Chinese hackers. The same piracy groups chased Senator John McCain, the Republican candidate.

But this time there is much more at stake. The relationship between Beijing and Washington has never been more tense since relations between the two countries opened almost five decades ago. And Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden are in a party to declare which will be more difficult in Beijing because of their failure to quickly report on the coronavirus, their new security laws in Hong Kong, their declaration of exclusive territory in the South China, and its efforts to spread its 5G communication networks around the world.

The announcement about Iran's attempts to get accounts around the Trump campaign was not new. In October, Microsoft revealed that Iranian hackers, with the apparent backing of that country's government, made more than 2,700 attempts to identify the email accounts of current and former United States government officials, journalists covering political campaigns, and accounts associated with a presidential campaign. While Microsoft did not mention the campaign, those involved in the investigation said it was a re-election effort by Trump. The attacks Google described on Thursday appeared to be similar to those detailed by Microsoft.

Russian hackers are also active this election season. In January, the same Russian hacker group that stole Podesta's emails in 2016 started a phishing campaign against Burisma, the Ukrainian company that previously employed Biden's son and was crucial to Trump's impeachment.

It is unclear what the Russian hackers were looking for, but cybersecurity experts at the time assumed that the hackers were looking for "kompromat,quot;, compromising material about the Bidens, or in the hope of supporting Trump's claim that Burisma was corrupt. and that Ukrainian investigations into the company were warranted.

In February, US intelligence officials warned that Russia was once again actively meddling, although it was unclear whether the goal was simply disruption or support for Trump. This week he invited Russia's President Vladimir V. Putin to join a Group of 7 meeting scheduled for Washington in the fall, angering European allies and Canada as Russia was expelled from the group after annexing Crimea in 2014. .

Biden has been much more critical of Putin and indicated that he would not renounce sanctions against Russia, unlike Trump.