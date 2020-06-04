Charges: 3 Minn. Men in unmarked vehicles caught with firearms and weapons in the middle of May 31 Mpls. Riots – Up News Info

– Three Minnesota men face riot charges after police allegedly caught them driving in an unmarked car with firearms during the May 31 riot in Minneapolis.

On Tuesday, the Hennepin County District Attorney's Office identified the men as Augustine Livingstone of Ramsey, 22, Junior Smith of Rochester, 24, and Peter Shin, of St. Paul, 29. All three face a second-degree riot felony with a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police officers were responding to reports of looting and possession of a firearm in the Pillsbury Avenue and Lake Street area around 12:50 a.m. May 31. A curfew was in effect.

As officers patrolled the streets, they observed a dark Mercedes sedan with no license plate visible driving down Lake Street at high speed. By taking evasive action, police officers ordered the car to stop with the weapons drawn and the vehicle stopped, according to the complaint.

The four men inside the vehicle were ordered to leave. Livingstone was driving, Smith was in the front passenger seat, and Shin was in the back seat with an additional occupant identified as N.H. in the complaint.

Police say Smith was carrying a loaded pistol at his waist and a backpack containing a hammer and spray paint. Shin allegedly had a backpack containing a firearm and an electric grinding tool.

According to the complaint, none of the men lived in the neighborhood or provided a valid reason to be in the area after the curfew. The three Minnesota men told police where they lived. The unidentified man, who has not been charged, said he lived in Portland, Oregon, and came to see the protests.

If all the men are convicted, they could face up to five years in prison and a $ 10,000 fine.

More than 480 people were arrested in the Twin Cities over the weekend. Public safety officials did not specify how many of the weekend arrests were of people who violated the curfew, rather than riots, looting, or arson.

Nor was it specified how many of those arrested were out of state, as leaders over the weekend told reporters that those responsible for much of the chaos last week were believed to be outside agitators. The leaders later rejected those statements after early analyzes showed that the majority of the people arrested were from Minnesota.

