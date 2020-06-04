Celebrities exposed for sitting on their phones during a protest and leaving before the march begins

Twitter / Tinashe

Cara Delevingne, Brandon Flynn, Madelaine Petsch and Cole Sprouse are among the stars accused of appearing at the Black Lives Matter protest just to take pictures.

Many celebrities have taken to the streets to march with protesters in solidarity with the black community, but some of them may not be genuine. A protester turned to social media to reveal what they saw at the recent Black Lives Matter protest attended by some of the Hollywood stars.

"I'm going to expose some fake white celebrities **. Many celebrities were so messed up in today's protest," the person wrote on Twitter. "Don't think celebrities post photos here. They are doing it by influence."

Some of those celebrities were accused of being disrespectful. The protester wrote: "DID YOU TAKE SPACE FROM THE ORGANIZERS AND BLACK FAMILIES AND SAT ON THEIR F ** king Phones WITHOUT DOING ANYTHING?"

The first to be called the twitter thread It was Cara Delevigne. She was accused of showing up only for a photo shoot as she was allegedly still going in and out of the crowd, trying to get caught. She was also criticized for concentrating on her phone during speeches.

"It was VERY close to the front and center, which was only for family members and organizers. Cara and her friends kept f ** king going out and then coming back (pushing people to do it). Too much room and they were on their phones. "

"I had an argument when he pushed me until the last time and he pushed my crutch several times to get there. He had never been in these actions before and he acted like he somehow deserved to be in the front." I definitely just wanted people to take photos, "added the individual.

The activist also commented on a photo of Cara holding a Black Lives Matter sign. "Deadass never saw her raise this lmao sign once," the person scoffed.

The next one was "13 reasons why"star Brandon Flynn. The activist claimed: "His a ** was VERY WELL VERY close as on the king's damn front. It took up too much space. He was watching ig stories and text messages like Helen Jones, mother of John Horton (who was killed by the police ), I was talking ".

Like Cara, he and his friends reportedly "moved in and out of the crowd" and "would not stay in the god of the same space." The person continued, "THEN! THEY LEFT before the actual protest began! As soon as the people started leading and we were ready to leave, they left!

Others who allegedly left early before the march began were Madelaine Petsch and Cole Sprouse. "I saw the redhead from Riverdale and cole sprouse. Also very f * king near the front and center. Madeline was on her cell phone when people were talking. Everyone who spoke was black or a family member. it was so fucking disrespectful, "the activist was furious.

However, the activist faced a backlash for calling Brandon and his friends "youngsters." The person replied, "Am I now homophobic because I hate twinks? The nerve. I don't want any attention at all. I just started using this acc again and it reports that I get stressed, but I'm not letting people run away from this." s ** t ".