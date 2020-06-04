Cate Blanchett would love to play Donald Trump

WENN

In a new interview, the villain of & # 39; Thor: Ragnarok & # 39; has expressed keen interest in taking on the role of the controversial President of the United States on screen.

Cate Blanchett he has an eye on a new unusual role: he would love to play the president of the USA. USA Donald trump.

The actress, who previously gave her own opinion on Bob Dylan in Todd Haynes& # 39; "I'm not there", and plays the late conservative activist and Trump supporter Phyllis Schlafly in the miniseries "Mrs. America"she says she is eager to take on the role of the president himself.

"I would play Donald Trump in an instant," he tells the British newspaper The Times. "The hairstyle? I'm there."

Schlafly, who led a successful campaign against an Equal Rights Amendment to the US Constitution. USA In the 1970s, he endorsed Trump shortly before his death at age 92 in 2016, and posthumously published a book praising the President.

Blanchett sees parallels in the two figures and the culture wars they have inspired, saying: "It felt like with each passing week (of filming), issues that even two years ago would have been tangential to the concerns of women and men today were profound and increasingly relevant. "

She thinks figures like Schlafly, in particular, are difficult to understand as there is something unique in American culture that celebrates those who challenge progressive attempts to move to a more egalitarian society.

"It's very easy to say that she was a nutcase," he "Aviator"The star adds." But look at how people respond differently to the virus. I'm a U.S. citizen, but I don't live there, so I'm a step away from that, but in America there is a deep thread of individual rights, rather than who they are as a society. Phyllis was an individualist who appreciated the hierarchy of change. "

"Mrs. America" ​​premieres on BBC Two in July 2020, as it debuted on Hulu.