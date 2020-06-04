Carrie Underwood teases work on new Christmas album

WENN

The singer of & # 39; Something in the Water & # 39; He makes the revelation by hosting a virtual fan club party in lieu of the annual event he hosts during the CMA Fest.

Carrie Underwood It has given fans something to look forward to: a new Christmas album.

The singer hosted a virtual fan club party on Wednesday June 3 to replace the event she hosts annually during the CMA Fest, and told devotees that she's working on a Christmas compilation – her first full-length Christmas album.

Carrie declined to share details about the project or song selections, but previously recorded "Do You Hear What I Hear?", "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," "The First Noel" and other songs as part of an Edition. festive from their album "Carnival Ride" in 2007.