Carrie Underwood and More Give Thanks to Teachers at CMT Special

Carrie Underwood thanked teachers during Wednesday's broadcast of "CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: Special Artist of the Year."

The virtual event paid tribute to frontline workers and leaders in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, including those in the following categories: healthcare, education, community and neighbors, food industry, American ingenuity, infrastructure, first responders, and American military.

At one point, Underwood said he wanted "to give credit to a group of people who are often underrated during the best times: teachers and educators." The 37-year-old singer explained that she has "a special place,quot; in her heart for this particular group, noting that her sisters are teachers and that her mother is also a retired teacher.

"Now, more than ever, we recognize the important and difficult work they have," said the "Cry Pretty,quot; star. "Like all of us, teachers across the country had to adapt to this pandemic with very little warning. Imagine, a job that is about planning and preparation suddenly became adapting on the go and finding new and creative solutions. to keep our early childhood education on the road from a distance. There was no playbook for this. There was no lesson plan to fully teach children via computer. "

Underwood then shared some "brilliant examples of the types of education heroes in our communities across the country."