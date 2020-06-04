Carrie Underwood and More Give Thanks to Teachers at CMT Special

Paul Morigi / Getty Images, Greg Allen / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Carrie Underwood thanked teachers during Wednesday's broadcast of "CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: Special Artist of the Year."
The virtual event paid tribute to frontline workers and leaders in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, including those in the following categories: healthcare, education, community and neighbors, food industry, American ingenuity, infrastructure, first responders, and American military.
At one point, Underwood said he wanted "to give credit to a group of people who are often underrated during the best times: teachers and educators." The 37-year-old singer explained that she has "a special place,quot; in her heart for this particular group, noting that her sisters are teachers and that her mother is also a retired teacher.
"Now, more than ever, we recognize the important and difficult work they have," said the "Cry Pretty,quot; star. "Like all of us, teachers across the country had to adapt to this pandemic with very little warning. Imagine, a job that is about planning and preparation suddenly became adapting on the go and finding new and creative solutions. to keep our early childhood education on the road from a distance. There was no playbook for this. There was no lesson plan to fully teach children via computer. "
Underwood then shared some "brilliant examples of the types of education heroes in our communities across the country."
She was not the only celebrity to honor educators. Reba McEntire and Thomas Rhett did it too. For example, the 30-year-old artist "Make Me Wanna,quot; recognized her daughters' teachers before performing "Be a Light,quot;.
Brandi Carlile, Osborne Brothers, Darius Rucker, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Luke combs, Miranda lambert, Sam hunt, Tim McGraw, Cop Bones, Cody Alan, Gary Sinise, Jake Owen, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Kristen bell, Lauren Daigle, Lee Brice, Olivia munn, Scarlett Johansson, be penn and Zac Brown all made virtual appearances, as well as featured work in the other categories.