Carole Baskin's missing husband's will was "100 percent forgery," says sheriff

the Tiger king History just took another interesting turn. A Florida County Sheriff declared that the will of Don Lewis, Carole Baskin's missing husband, was a complete forgery. However, there will be no appeal of any kind and no charges will be filed against Baskin due to the statute of limitations.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told the Tampa Bay CBS affiliate WTSP Earlier this week, two different experts said Lewis's will, which left Baskin everything he had, was "100 percent a fake."

"We knew that before," said Chronister. "Because the girl who went ahead and said,quot; Hey, I was forced to witness and say that I witnessed this signing. "The problem was that the statute of limitations had already expired. The will had already been executed at that time."

Chronister explained that a judge considered the will to be valid, so the civil aspect of the matter would be the execution of the will and the disbursement of funds. But, on the criminal side, it will not be prosecuted due to the statute of limitations.

Chronister admits that declaring the will a forgery casts "another shadow of suspicion,quot; about Don Lewis's disappearance, which occurred in 1997. He said investigators have some great leads that are working, and he hopes something will turn out well.

After Lewis disappeared, Baskin declared him dead the first minute he had the chance, which was five years after he disappeared. After watching the Netflix docuseries Tiger King: murder, chaos and madnessMany viewers believed that Baskin was responsible for the mysterious disappearance of her husband. And, this latest sheriff's statement only adds fuel to that fire.

Then Tiger king released in March, Baskin released a statement on the Big Cat Rescue website where he explained that Lewis "was not easy to live with." He added that, like most couples, they had their moments.

“But I never threatened him and I certainly had nothing to do with his disappearance. When he disappeared, I did my best to help the police. I encouraged them to review the Costa Rica rumors, and I hired a private investigator separately, ”Baskin said.

Earlier this week, a judge awarded Baskin the property in the center of the docuseries, Joe Exotic's GW Exotic Animal Park, after it was ruled that he fraudulently transferred the property to his mother to avoid his creditors, including Baskin, who won a trademark infringement lawsuit. Against him.

Joe Exotic is currently serving his 22-year prison sentence after being convicted of a murder-for-hire plot to kill Carole Baskin, in addition to numerous charges of animal cruelty.

Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness is available to stream on Netflix.



