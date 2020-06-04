Carl Crawford ordered to have no contact with his baby mom after he allegedly strangled her at gunpoint (Exclusive)

Exclusive TSR Details: Details on Carl Crawford's arrest reveal that he was accused of suffocating his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint last month.

The woman, with whom Carl shares a young child, told authorities that she and Carl broke up in February, but he came to their Houston home to try to reconcile on May 8 and that was when he allegedly became violent, suffocated her. and hit him on the head repeatedly. during an alleged interrogation.

According to documents obtained by The Shade Room, Carl Crawford was ordered, according to his bail agreement, to have no contact with his alleged victim and must submit to drug and alcohol tests monthly starting August 1.

Carl Crawford is being accused of pointing a semi-automatic pistol at his baby mom, who told Carl that if he was going to put his hands on her during their meeting, she would leave, but when he tried to do it, Carl allegedly pushed her to the ground. , according to the documents.

So, supposedly, Carl used one hand to grab her neck while the other held a gun while asking how long he had been dating a male acquaintance.

The woman said she told Carl that she only knew the man she was questioning her for a week. She said Carl called her a liar before hitting her head against the wall a few times, according to the documents.

The woman claims that Carl squeezed her neck, affecting her breathing, while accusing her of sleeping with the man despite the fact that she told him that she had never had sex with the man she was asking about.

During this interrogation, the woman claimed that each time Carl didn't get the answer he wanted, he tightened his neck until he couldn't breathe and everything started to get "blurry and dark."

The woman said it was her daughter who technically saved her, moving towards her and Carl, finally allowing her to break free and run to the leasing office in her apartment for help.

When he called the police, Carl allegedly fled and left the gun in place, which was recovered by responding officers.

Carl was scheduled to be released from prison sometime on Thursday night.

We will keep you informed of any updates.

