Carl Crawford faces assault charges after arrest for domestic violence

Instagram

The former MLB outfielder is reportedly in police custody after he turned himself in for an incident with an ex-girlfriend during which he allegedly took a gun from her while suffocating her.

Up News Info –

Carl Crawford has gotten into trouble with the law. The former baseball player-turned-CEO of the record label was reportedly arrested in Texas for an alleged incident of domestic violence with an ex-girlfriend that took place in May.

The 38-year-old man, according to TMZ, is being held on $ 10,000 bail after he turned himself in to the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 4. He was charged with a serious assault on a family member for preventing breathing, which is a code for the suffocation charge.

Court documents revealed that the alleged assault occurred on May 8 at Crawford's ex-girlfriend's apartment in Houston, Texas. She claimed that he pulled out a semi-automatic pistol after she agreed to meet him to talk about her breakup, and threatened to hurt her when he began questioning her about a man she had been seeing.

The former MLB star, who is said to have been dating the victim for two and a half years, further alleged that "he held the gun in one hand and used the other hand to grab it by the head and neck, while asking how long had she been dating a male acquaintance. " According to court documents, he hit her head against the wall several times while accusing her of lying.

It was not until the woman's one-year-old daughter approached her that she managed to free herself and fled. TMZ also reported that police "observed pink areas on the woman's neck and an injury to her right hand" when they answered her call. He also claimed that following the incident Crawford sent him a text message saying, "It wasn't a beating, just pissed off, I made you confess."

Crawford's arrest came weeks after a tragic drowning of a boy and woman at his home in Houston, Texas. Details about the incident were unclear, but the former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder issued a statement via Instagram. "My heavy hearts," read their May 23 post. "The tragic events that happened in my house will be with me forever."

<br />

"I am speechless that I have struggled all week to control my emotions and I keep thinking about the families of those who died and their pain, I know they have it more difficult," his statement continued. . "They are the first and last thing I think about these days. Please keep them in your prayers, I know they will always be in mine."