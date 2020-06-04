Carl Crawford arrested on charges of domestic violence

Former baseball player Carl Crawford is behind bars in Texas for alleged domestic violence, according to TMZ Sports.

The details surrounding the incident are unclear, but prison records show Carl Crawford faces a charge of assault on a family or household member and "impedes breathing / circulation," which generally means that there has been an accusation of suffocation.

Authorities say Carl turned himself in today to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Carl is currently in custody, held on $ 10,000 bail.

It was not immediately clear if this latest incident has anything to do with the tragic drowning that took place at his Houston home. We previously reported that a woman and child died in Carl's home after they reportedly fell into a pool and drowned.

While the details of that incident are also unclear, Carl issued a statement after the accident, expressing sympathy.

"My (heart) heavy. The tragic events that happened in my house will be with me forever. I am speechless for all the week that I have fought to control my emotions and I keep thinking about the families of the deceased and their pain, I know they have it more difficult. "

He continued: “They are the first and last thing I think about these days. Please keep them in your prayers, I know they will always be in mine. "

Regarding Thursday's incident, the identity of the alleged victim has yet to be revealed.

