Cardi B alleges that Donald Trump uses bots to flood his page

WENN

The hit maker & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; He exposes the alleged robots of the president who are flooding his comments on Instagram, urging people to support him and vote for him.

Up News Info –

Cardi B comes at Donald trump Once again, this time for his alleged use of bots to promote his reelection campaign. The raptor visited her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 2 to expose the alleged robots of the president that were flooding her page.

In his post, hitmaker "Bodak Yellow" shared a video from the comment section of one of his posts awash with comments urging people to support Trump and vote for him in the upcoming presidential election. "Like many of these celebrities, this guy also HAD MANY," he wrote in the caption. "Look at all these BOTS in my last post."

<br />

Shortly before exposing Trump's suspected bots, Cardi taunted the president for appearing more concerned about receiving birthday wishes amid the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest following the death of George Floyd.

He tweeted in response to a YouTube commercial asking people to send their good wishes, "I know I should run out of electricity but last night when I was on YouTube to watch some Asmr videos and this ad came up. This is what YOUR CHAIRMAN! ! is concerned about the burning nation … You have to be fucking with me! "

The same day, the Bronx woman used Trump's tweets to urge people to register for the 2020 election. "Hey guys, this is why we NEED TO VOTE! Trump is encouraging his supporters to vote. and THEY WILL! " she wrote in a caption from a screenshot of Trump's tweets. "They follow everything and do everything he tells them to do."

<br />

She added: "We ALSO have the power to vote. Trump and the Republican Party have many influencers, supporters, and supporters, but so do we!" This is something WE ALL CAN WIN TOGETHER. You will be separated from the change. "