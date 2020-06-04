Carbon dioxide that traps heat in the air sets a new record

KENSINGTON, MD. –

KENSINGTON, Maryland (AP) – The world set another new record for heat-trapping carbon dioxide, despite the reduction in emissions due to the coronavirus pandemic, scientists announced Thursday.

Measurements of carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas, averaged 417.1 parts per million in Mauna Loa, Hawaii, during the month of May, when carbon levels peaked in the air, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. That's 2.4 parts per million more than a year ago.

Even though carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels fell to 17% in April, it was a brief decline. Carbon dioxide can remain in the air for centuries, so short-term reductions in new carbon pollution for a few months did not have a large overall effect, NOAA senior scientist Pieter Tans said.

"It illustrates how difficult it is, what a great job it is, to reduce emissions," Tans said. "We really are committing Earth to a tremendous amount of warming for a long time."

Records with direct measurements date back to 1958. And carbon dioxide levels are now almost 100 parts per million higher than then. That's a 31% increase in 62 years.

"The increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide levels is relentless, and this means that the costs of climate change for humans and the planet also continue to rise relentlessly," said University of Michigan Dean of the Environment Jonathan Overpeck .

Carbon levels in the air were higher in the distant past than humans were, Tans said.

Carbon dioxide levels peak in May because they start in late May, because growing plants absorb more heat-trapping gas, causing the amounts of carbon in the air to decrease, Tans said.

