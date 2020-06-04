"Can't stop the call of history" – Up News Info

Representative John Lewis (D-GA), who fights pancreatic cancer, gave his first online interview since protests began over the death of George Floyd across the country.

"You can't stop the call of the story," Lewis told co-host Gayle King. "You can use soldiers. You can use fire and water hoses, but you can't stop. There can be no going back. We have come too far and we have made too much progress to stop now and return. "

The civil rights icon, who was chair of the Nonviolent Student Coordination Committee while taking action to unbundle the south during the 1960s, said the latest protest movement "feels and looks very different. It is much more Massive and all-inclusive. To see people from all over the world take to the streets, to the highways, to stand up, talk, do what I call getting into trouble, and with a sense of determination and commitment, there will be no going back. People now understand what the fight was about. "

Related story Gayle King says it appears to be "an open season" for black men after two incidents involving racial charges – Look

Lewis is the last living speaker to address the crowds at the Lincoln Memorial during the 1963 March in Washington. The memorial has a place marker where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I have a dream" speech. Lewis was brutally attacked by Alabama state soldiers on March 7, 1965, and he and Hosea Williams led the protesters in a voting rights protest that led them to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

Lewis said watching the video of Floyd's arrest and death and "made me very sad." It was very painful. Made me cry. I said to myself: Cuá How many more? How many more black youth will be killed? And the madness must stop.

Lewis said his health is improving. “I have a wonderful doctor and nurse who take good care of me. I have high hopes and optimism, "he said.

King also asked Lewis about the looting that took place amid the protests. "There was some looting, there was some interruption," he said.

He said that “there is some cleanliness, something hopeful in being peaceful and orderly, to resist with a sense of dignity and pride, and never hate. As "Dr. King said over and over:" Hate is too heavy a burden to bear. "The way of love is a much better way."