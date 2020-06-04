Can't it snow this year? That's pretty weird

Only in Denver the lack of snow in May could be a big problem.

There was no official snowfall in Denver during the month of May this year, making it the first time in more than a decade that this was the case. According to official observations at Denver International Airport, no snow was observed throughout the month for the first time since 2009, which also makes it the second time in more than 20 years that no snow fell in May.

Denver averages 1.7 inches of snow each May, according to official long-term averages from the National Weather Service for the city. This May was just the 42nd snowless May in Denver's 138-year history of climate records, meaning that only about 30% of Denver's Mayes end without even a trace of snow.

If the snowflakes are observed but not sticking, that is considered a "trail,quot; of snow. The snow that can be measured, of course, is snow that accumulates at least a tenth of an inch.

Denver saw no trace or measurable snowfall last month at the official weather site at Denver International Airport or at the city's most central location at Stapleton Airport.

This May was also against a recent and notable trend of increased spring snowfall. While March and April produced a combination of 20.1 inches of snow at Stapleton Airport, a total higher than average for Denver's peak snowy months of the year, the snow machine shut down after a last heavy snowstorm of mid April. Temperatures heated rapidly, and the mountain's snow cap began to rapidly melt at an unusually rapid rate.

Last year, on the other hand, we saw a surprise four-inch snowstorm in late May, and several other notable late-spring snowfalls have apparently become more common.

This year, however, May temperatures ended more than two degrees above average in Denver, and a fairly steady smooth stretch throughout the month kept the spring snow machine at bay. That's an anomaly, at least based on recent spring snow patterns.