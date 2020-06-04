Cannes Critics' Week presents the 2020 national team – Up News Info

Critics 'Week, the parallel chain of the Cannes Film Festival dedicated to the first and second films, has revealed the features and shorts that will earn the 2020 Critics' Week stamp.

Critic's Week was canceled along with all other Cannes festival events due to the coronavirus.

The lineup consists of only five characteristics. Four of them are French.

The selected films are those of Anna Cazenave Cambet Dog Gold, Only by Philippot The swarmChloé Mazlo Lebanese skies, From Naël Marandin Won and Aleem Khan After Love.

French films are expected to be released worldwide at the upcoming Angouleme Film Festival in late August.

Lebanese skies starring Alba Rohrwacher as a young Swiss woman who falls in love with a Lebanese man during the 1975 war. The film is sold by Charades.

Sold by Wild Bunch, The swarm is a genre film that follows a single mother of two who begins raising lobsters to save her farm from bankruptcy. Dog Gold tells the story of Esther, a young woman from the south of France who travels to Paris on the trail of a lover. WTFilms is selling.

British feature After Love It marks the debut of Pakistani aide Aleem Khan and follows the journey of a 62-year-old Muslim convert who suffers from an identity crisis after the death of her husband. They star Joanna Scanlan and Nathalie Richard. The Bureau handles sales.

WonNael Marandin's sophomore beauty tells the story of Constance, a young woman struggling to rescue her family farm from bankruptcy in a male-dominated environment.