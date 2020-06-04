Candace Owens sparks outrage after attacking George Floyd's character

Twitter

The conservative political commentator mentions the 46-year-old criminal past in a Twitter video, saying she refuses to see him as a hero or a martyr.

Up News Info – Candace Owens He is no stranger to making controversial statements, so it should come as no surprise that he is now speaking ill of George Floyd. While many have taken to the streets to seek justice for the 46-year-old African American man who was killed during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25, the conservative political activist slandered him in a Twitter video.

"It has been weighing heavily on my heart and mind," he began in the clip posted on Wednesday, June 3. "There was so much pressure for me to accept popular opinion about who George Floyd was."

"George Floyd was not an amazing person," he said of George, who at the time of the arrest was suspected of passing a counterfeit $ 20 bill to buy cigarettes. "First, George Floyd, at the time of his arrest, had a lot of fentanyl and he had methamphetamine," he alleged, before mentioning his reported criminal past, which included armed robbery.

He also criticized how people perceived Derek Chauvin, the police officer who knelt on George's neck and suffocated him, like "the devil", while "George Floyd is being elevated as if he were an incredible human being." She stated: "He has become the devil he is and there is no reason for us to insist on it any more. White Americans are not elevating Derek Chauvin [as] he is an incredible human being."

"They are selling us a lot of lies to the detriment of the black community, to the detriment of the white community and to the detriment of the United States in general," he continued. "So I want to go out and say that I do not support George Floyd and the media portrayal of him as a martyr for black America."

While emphasizing that "George Floyd's family deserves justice for the way he died," he said that his death should not be used as a launch pad for protests and riots because he was not an honest citizen that everyone has painted. he was going to be. She summarized her statements in the legend and wrote: "GeorgeFloyd is neither a martyr nor a hero. But I hope his family receives justice."

Candace's tweet soon caught the eye, and people left mixed responses in her post. While some people praised her for her honesty and for telling the truth, many were horrified by her opinions on the subject.

"I have NEVER heard of anyone dehumanizing a person like this in my life," someone reacted. "Due to his past, did he deserve to die? I'm glad that 'second' opportunity is not his property. BLACK COM believes, hopes and tries to help people get off the ground and do some their lives …"

Another similarly commented: "Again, your argument is to slander the victim. Even if he was a criminal in his past, it is not okay to be killed. You did the same with #AhmaudArbery. Slandering a dead person does not it does. " It doesn't make you great. Why don't you use your platform to unite people now? "

"You literally really hate every part of being black," another accused, while another person similarly said, "This woman must hate the mirror." Another criticized the graduate of the University of Rhode Island: "His doctorate should be revoked."