Candace Owens: George Floyd was not an amazing person

Bradley Lamb
Bigmouth on the right, Candace Owens, weighed in on the recent murder of unarmed black man George Floyd, telling his followers that he was not an amazing person.

"George Floyd was not an incredible person. George Floyd is being confirmed as an incredible human being."

As if to make her point, she then details her criminal history.

"Everyone is pretending that this man lived a heroic lifestyle," he said. "We are embarrassed in that regard. No one wants to tell the truth in black America. Our biggest problem is us." I don't have to apologize. George Floyd is not my martyr. He can be yours. "

