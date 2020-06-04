Candace Owens: George Floyd was not an amazing person

Bigmouth on the right, Candace Owens, weighed in on the recent murder of unarmed black man George Floyd, telling his followers that he was not an amazing person.

"George Floyd was not an incredible person. George Floyd is being confirmed as an incredible human being."

As if to make her point, she then details her criminal history.

"Everyone is pretending that this man lived a heroic lifestyle," he said. "We are embarrassed in that regard. No one wants to tell the truth in black America. Our biggest problem is us." I don't have to apologize. George Floyd is not my martyr. He can be yours. "

Owens said Floyd's family deserved justice during their ruthless evaluation of the deceased man.

"Not all African Americans are criminals. Not all African Americans are committing crimes. But we are unique in the sense that we are the only people who fight and scream and demand support for the people in our community who are not good. Have a hard time finding a Jewish person who has spent five terms in prison, who commits a crime and dies while committing a crime, and who the Jewish people demand justice. "

She continued: "It would be difficult to find this in white America, even in Latin America. What I am saying is no defense for Derek Chauvin. George Floyd's family deserves justice for the way he died, but I am not going to accept either. the narrative that this is the best that the black community has to offer. For some reason, it has become fashionable in the last five or six years so that we can turn criminals into heroes overnight. which I consider negligible. "