California lawmakers agree to close the $ 54.3 billion budget gap – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (AP) – California legislative leaders on Wednesday rejected billions of dollars in budget cuts to public schools and healthcare services that Governor Gavin Newsom had proposed, organizing a fight with the governor over how to close the estimated budget deficit at $ 54.3 billion from the state. .

Full of cash just six months ago, California's revenue has plummeted since March after Newsom ordered everyone to stay home to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Since then, more than 5 million people have applied for unemployment benefits.

Newsom, a Democrat, and the state's Democratic-dominated Legislature have pleaded with Congress to send more money to the state to help cover that deficit, so far without success. Last month, Newsom proposed a new spending plan that would cut billions of public schools and remove some health benefits for people unless Congress sent more money to the state before July 1.

But the 2020-2021 budget plan that legislative leaders announced Wednesday rejected those cuts. Instead of cutting money for public schools, lawmakers agreed to delay $ 9 billion in payments to districts. That would give school districts permission to go ahead and spend the money and be reimbursed by the state in a future budget year. The state has done this before during previous recessions, but never so much at once.

Newsom's plan would also have saved money by eliminating some health benefits for low-income adults and children and making fewer older adults eligible for government-funded health insurance. The Legislature rejected those cuts because they think Newsom overestimated by about $ 4 billion how much it will cost to pay for the state's health insurance programs.

Still, much of the budget proposal is just an assumption. In a normal year, most Californians would have already filed their state tax returns, giving lawmakers a good idea of ​​how much money they have to spend. But due to the coronavirus, the state delayed the tax filing deadline until July 15.

That is why Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said that "all of the budget plans being discussed acknowledge the possibility that more difficult cuts may be necessary."

Lawmakers must approve an operating budget by June 15. If they don't, the state constitution says they don't get paid.

But regardless of what the Legislature approves, the governor has the authority to sign or veto it in whole or in part. Legislative leaders will negotiate with Newsom in the coming days, which could lead to change.

Newsom's budget is prepared by the California Department of Finance. Wednesday, spokesman H.D. Palmer called the legislative plan "progress,quot; and said the two sides will continue their discussions to reach an agreement that balances the budget while "moving forward in our efforts to support federal to maintain basic services.

Comments from legislative leaders suggest they will not budge on cuts to education and other programs.

"Our economy has been hit by COVID-19, but thanks to a decade of pragmatic budgets, we can avoid draconian cuts to education and critical programs, or extensive tax increases by the middle class," said Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins of San Diego

The legislative plan announced Wednesday also:

– Reject Newsom's proposal to cut $ 119 million from a program that helps keep 45,000 people out of nursing homes.

– Offer government-funded health insurance to low-income adults age 65 and older who live illegally in the country, but not until 2022.

– Expand the state's earned income tax credit to immigrants with at least one child age 6 and under.

– Close two state "legislatively oriented,quot; prisons.

– Give $ 350 million to the local government to pay for services for the homeless.