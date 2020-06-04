BTS Voices' support for Black Lives matters after fans take over the racist hashtag

WENN

Suga and his bandmates are the latest celebrities to express their support for protests to fight social injustice and seek justice for George Floyd after his army drowned the hashtag & # 39; White Lives Matter & # 39 ;.

K-pop superstars BTS have backed Black Lives Matter anti-racism protests that have erupted in the United States and around the world since the death of George Floyd last week.

Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minnesota, Minneapolis, after an officer knelt on the neck of the unarmed African American man and three others nearby, has sparked more than a week of protests and civil unrest in the United States, with the protests now spreading to Europe and beyond.

On Twitter, the South Korean group voiced support for the Black Lives Matter movement and told fans that they are determined to take a stand against racism.

"We oppose racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, me and everyone have the right to be respected. We will stick together. #BlackLivesMatter," the members' tweet posted. Jin, Suga, I hope, RM, Jimin, Vand Jungkook in his official account he reads.

In London on Wednesday, the protests were led by John Boyega, who gave a passionate speech to the crowds in Hyde Park, while the top names in the music industry backed Black Lives Matter's cause by hosting a one-day blackout on social media on Tuesday.

The four officers who were present when Floyd was killed have now been charged with crimes, with one charge against Derek Chauvin, the now-former police officer filmed kneeling on his neck, elevated from third-to-second degree murder on Wednesday.

The other three officers, who were initially not charged but were forcibly fired, now face charges of aiding and abetting the murder.