BTS shows full support for the Black Lives Matter movement – "We all have the right to be respected!"

The Korean boy group has joined the long list of celebrities who show full support for the Black Lives Matter movement amid fierce protests around the world. Undoubtedly, BTS has great social and international influence and has been for a long time, so the members who stood in solidarity with all the victims of police brutality and racism in general were only a matter of time.

That said, a bilingual message was published today in the group's official Twitter account, both in Korean and English, saying in part: "You, me and everyone have the right to be respected."

‘We oppose racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, me and everyone have the right to be respected. We will stick together, "says the second half of the tweet in full English.

Furthermore, by making their stance as clear as possible, the boys also included the Black Lives Matter hashtag at the end.

BTS is well known for their impressive humanitarian campaigns and personal donations to worthy causes, as well as for inspiring their ARMY to start their own projects, as fans have raised money on behalf of the members many times.

For example, not too long ago, hundreds of fans donated their ticket refunds when BTS's tour was canceled, to COVID-19's efforts in a selfless act unparalleled by any other fandom.

Not to mention that the group's entire discography seeks to challenge all kinds of social inequality, raise awareness of mental health issues and more, these are just a few of the many other themes inspired by real-world issues that they use in their art today. . .

All in all, this only scratches the surface of their great contribution to changing the world for the better, so they are expected to join all the other public figures representing the Black Lives Matter movement.

As you probably already know, the outrage both online and worldwide was brought about by the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in broad daylight.

Ad

The African-American man was pinned to the ground with one knee to his neck for nearly nine minutes, and the horrible video went viral.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0