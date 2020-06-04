Bruce Springsteen reflects on the United States and its legacy for SiriusXM – Up News Info

Bruce Springsteen reflected Wednesday on the protest movement that erupted across the country in the wake of the death of the Minneapolis man, George Floyd. He said, "We remain haunted, generation after generation, by our original sin of slavery."

Springsteen made his comments on SiriusXM as part of his course Bruce Springsteen – From his house to yours series on E Street Radio.

The songs he chose on the two-hour broadcast reflected his views on political protest and racial injustice.

Started with yours 41 shots (American skin), who wrote about the death of Guinean immigrant Amadou Diallo in a confrontation with the New York Police Department.

"Eight minutes," Springsteen said. That song lasts almost eight minutes. That's the time it took George Floyd to die with a Minneapolis officer's knee buried in his neck. That is a long time. That's the time he begged for help and said he couldn't breathe. The response of the arresting officer was nothing but silence and weight. Then he had no pulse. And yet he continued … May he rest in peace.

Related story Jerry Seinfeld opens up to Howard Stern in his latest comedy special, and who could have played Kramer

"As we speak, 40 million people are unemployed," added Springsteen. "More than 100,000 citizens have died from COVID-19 with only the warmest and most insensitive response from our White House. Starting today, our black citizens continue to be needlessly killed by our police on the streets of the United States. As of this broadcast, the country is on fire and in chaos. "

Springsteen also played recordings of Childish Gambino This is America, Bob Marley and the Wailers Burnin & # 39; and Lootin & # 39 ;, Kanye West Who will survive in America? and three Bob Dylan songs: Political world, Blinde Willie McTell and Most disgusting murder.

"We remain haunted, generation after generation, by our original sin of slavery," he said before Blind Willie McTell. “It remains the great unsolved problem in American society. The weight of your luggage gets heavier with each passing generation. From this violent and chaotic week on the streets of the United States, there is no end in sight. "

Springsteen also played the Billie Holiday Strange fruit. "One of the darkest songs in the American canon," Springsteen said. "The video of George Floyd's death is a visual lynching of the 21st century and" Strange Fruit "was written about lynching of black Americans after Reconstruction and in the 20th century."

A speech that Martin Luther King Jr. delivered to a Birmingham, Alabama audience was also played during the set.

"We haven't looked after our house very well," said Springsteen. “There can be no permanent peace without the justice that is owed to every American, regardless of race, color, or creed. The events of the past week have once again demonstrated that idea. We need systemic changes in our law enforcement departments and the political will of our national citizens to advance once again the kind of changes that will realize the ideals of the civil rights movement once again and at this time. "

The last songs of the show were America (My Country, is Tis of Thee) by the United States Army Field Band Soldier Choir and In my dark hour by Gram Parsons.

"We have the choice of choosing between chaos or community, a spiritual, moral, and democratic awakening or becoming a nation fallen in history as critical issues were either rejected or not addressed," Springsteen said. "Is our American system flexible enough to carry out, without violence, the human and fundamental changes necessary for a just society?"

"American history, our history, is in our hands and may God bless us all," he continued. "Stay safe. Stay well. Stay strong. Until we meet again, stay involved. And go in peace.