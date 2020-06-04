Brandi Glanville from RHOBH details the alleged affair with Denise Richards: I fucked her !!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville returned to the show to wreak havoc, claiming that she "fucked,quot; her housewife Denise Richards in the explosive mid-season trailer.

"Denise and [her husband] Aaron [Phypers] have all this open … I screwed her up, woke up the next morning [and] she said, 'Aaron can never know this. He will kill me," she said. Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Teddi Mellencamp.

When Denise confronts the rumor, she vehemently denies it and then Dorit is seen trying to call her.

"I hope by God that it's okay. My heart is racing. I'm very, very scared," she says.

Viewers have been waiting for this moment for quite some time, and it seems that women feel that the rumors are somewhat true.

"I know Brandi through Yolanda and I know Yolanda always thought Brandi was sincere and my interactions with Brandi have been very direct and I don't think I have a reason to say something that shocking if it wasn't actually true." Erika told Up News Info in April: "There is no way I'm pulling it out of nowhere. I'll just tell you."

who is telling the truth?