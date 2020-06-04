Brandi Glanville from RHOBH details the alleged affair with Denise Richards: I fucked her !!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
18

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville returned to the show to wreak havoc, claiming that she "fucked,quot; her housewife Denise Richards in the explosive mid-season trailer.

"Denise and [her husband] Aaron [Phypers] have all this open … I screwed her up, woke up the next morning [and] she said, 'Aaron can never know this. He will kill me," she said. Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Teddi Mellencamp.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here