Brandi Glanvile offers details on her alleged connection to Denise Richards in a new teaser

Details on Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards'Connection rumors are finally here. In a new teaser for "The real housewives of Beverly HillsBrandi can be seen giving explicit details about her alleged affair with her former "RHOBH" co-star, who is married to Aaron Phypers.

Speaking to Kyle richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika jayne and Teddi Mellencamp At a cast dinner, Brandi shares: "Denise and [her husband] Aaron [Phypers] have all this open … I fucked her up, woke up the next morning [and] she said, 'Aaron can never know This will kill me. "Denise was absent from the tour.

Later, the other housewives confront Denise about the claims Brandi previously tells them. "What the hell?" she exclaims while crying. Denise then insists, "That is not true!" While the other ladies are still trying to process the whole thing, Dorit believes that Denise is telling the truth. "I think Denise," she says.

Ladies worry when Garcelle Beauvais reveals at a party that Denise is a "no show" for their planned reunion. She tries to call the actress but does not answer. "I hope by God it's okay. My heart is racing. I'm really, really scared," shares Dorit, who is also trying to call Denise.

Unfortunately, Denise doesn't seem to be doing well. She appears in a discussion with the camera crew before the trailer ends.

The connection rumors started when the cast of "RHOBH" traveled to Rome in late November 2019. The ladies confronted Denise about a possible romance with Brandi, and further fueling speculation, Denise has not been wearing her ring. weddings from the supposed Brandi. the connection story was broken.