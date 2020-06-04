Boosie Badazz on looting during George Floyd protests: "Everything is well deserved"

Instagram

In weighing up the protests, the Baton Rouge rapper claims that "blacks should be paid, like Indians, our race has been through more shit than anyone else."

Lil boosie (Boosie Badazz) talked about racism against blacks during her last appearance in the comedian Theo VonThe podcast. The rapper also spoke about the debate over protesters and looters following the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

"I think everything is well deserved," Boosie said of the looting during protests across the United States. Referring to police brutality, the Baton Rouge star claimed that "it was happening."

"It's just now that we have them. As soon as something happened, it went off. If they didn't have those cameras, those phones, he blessed us, now you see what they've been doing for twenty-five years." He continued.

On the protests, Bossie said: "People are tired of being at home, our president is crazy, it was not the time for this. Especially for blacks." He went on to say, "Blacks should be paid, like Indians, our race has been through more shit than anyone else."

"Why hasn't any president said why African-Americans aren't compensated? They hanged us, they stole our wealth: millions, the children die today. Black families must be compensated, why isn't there a damn president? said, not even (Barack) Obama, "he questioned.

Boosie is one of the hip-hop stars dealing with Black Lives Matter. Recently, Big Sean delivered a powerful speech on the history of racism in the United States. "I don't feel the same and I don't feel free," he said in images posted on his Twitter and Instagram feeds. "Of course, let's talk and be heard, but things have to change."

Referring to discrimination throughout the history of the United States, Sean, whose real name is Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, continued: "Our ancestors built this country for free, okay? So I'm just talking from the heart right now, but one of my biggest problems is that … this current government, and country, is built on a racist basis. "

He added: "It is impossible to get out once you are there, you know … (sic)? Some of the first police forces that formed during slavery, in the south, in the southern states (sic). And their main the focus was to capture, apprehend, beat, discipline the slaves, separate them from their families, keep them separated and God knows anything else. "