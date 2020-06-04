Black trans woman Iyanna Dior beaten by mob in Minneapolis

The beating of a black transgender woman by the name of Iyanna Dior is making headlines after images of the attacked savage were leaked online, and activists want justice for the trans victim.

The video shows a group of 20 to 30 cisgender men beating Dior outside a convenience store while calling her a homophobic insult. During the attack, Dior was able to escape behind the store counter and exit through the store's rear exit after onlookers attempted to stop the attackers.

Trans icon Janet Mock turned to social media to condemn the attack:

"#IyannaDior is a black trans woman who was brutally attacked while a crowd of cis black people watched (yelled at ONE good sister who tried to intervene). People witnessed this brutality in another black life. You can see it in the video. # blacklivesmatter #girlslikeus, "Mock tweeted.

Here is a link to the video. * warning * Graphic violence is displayed.