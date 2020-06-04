Blac Chyna begins his musical career with a new single

Blac Chyna is making his way in the music industry. A Page Six report revealed today that Bar Lashed owner Blac Chyna can now add "musician,quot; to his long list of accomplishments.

The outlet says that Chyna is about to release her new song, "Seen Her," and that she has been informing the world on her social media account. Of course, social media has been good for Blac Chyna over the years, which is part of the reason why he's been so adamant about using it for the benefit of his new music career.

Currently, it is unknown when the 32-year-old reality star will come out with the full song, but Chyna says it will be out very soon. According to page six, even Nicki Minaj yelled at Blac Chyna. They once worked together on Yo Gotti's "Rake It Up,quot;.

The reality star has reportedly been busy working his career on several different levels, including the new product, Blac Chyna Closet, though no one yet knows what it's all about. Additionally, Chyna also premiered her new documentary series on the adult website, OnlyFans.

Angela White, also known as Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancé, launched a documentary series in which she analyzed the lives of sex workers who saw their incomes change dramatically after the coronavirus pandemic took off.

While Chyna has been doing a lot of good for herself, there have still been a few bad times, I admit. For example, earlier this year, various media reported that Blac Chyna was filing a lawsuit against the owner who sued her for $ 48,000.

Los Angeles Superior Court court documents, obtained by Page Six, showed that she and her landlord were arguing over an unpaid sum of money. Although, Chyna admitted that she could pay the money back for a damaged sink, the rent to spare, and also for the cost of a popcorn machine.

Additionally, Chyna and her attorney argued that the owner was simply trying to take money away from her despite the fact that she no longer even owned the property.



