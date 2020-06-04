Bill Murray's son released from prison after arrest for disorderly conduct in protest of George Floyd

WENN

Caleb Murray, one of two people arrested during a protest in Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts, is accused of malicious destruction of property and a threat to commit a crime, among others.

Bill MurrayHis son is no longer in police custody. Caleb Murray was one of two people who were detained by police after an incident during a peaceful protest in Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts, but was released from jail after bail was set.

Caleb was arrested on Monday afternoon, June 1, after he was thought to have broken the window of fellow detainee Eric Woods' truck. Martha & # 39; s Vineyard Times reported that he was charged with malicious destruction of property, a threat of committing a crime, three counts of assault and battery against a police officer, terrorist threats and disorderly conduct.

Before her arraignment on Tuesday, June 2, Edgartown District Court Accuser Liza Williamson dismissed the charges of making terrorist threats and malicious destruction of property against the Edgartown District Judge. "The truck was surrounded by protesters, the glass was broken, Murray fell to his knees, but there was no connection for [probable cause] of vandalism or [malicious] destruction," Lisa wrote in the court document.

The MV Times also cited the police report that Caleb failed to cooperate while being transported to the Dukes County Regional Blockade in Massachusetts. It was alleged that he had also spit and bitten Officer Mike Cutrer, who was seen handcuffing him at the scene of the incident.

"Finally, Officer Cutrer was able to finish the transport to the jail, where [Murray] was once again uncooperative, attacking officers," the report continued. "After being put in a cell, he used a piece of the cell to cut not only himself, but also the agents." He went on to point out: "In prison, Officer [Edward] St. Pierre heard Murray say that once he got out of prison he was going to burn all the buildings [expletives]."

While Caleb was initially ordered held without bond until a hospital bed was available for treatment, E! News reported that a $ 10,000 bond was later set up. The store claimed that he was released from prison around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. A pre-trial hearing for his case is set for July 31.

The incident that led to Caleb's arrest, according to the Vineyard Gazette, took place in Five Corners at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday. It started with fellow arrest Eric getting into a verbal altercation with protesters for shouting a racial slur and gesturing obscenely. As the tension increased, he was allegedly hitting a 19-year-old man, causing a large crowd to form around his truck.