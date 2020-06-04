Home Entertainment Bill Cosby publishes statement addressed to George Floyd and his late son...

Bill Cosby publishes statement addressed to George Floyd and his late son Ennis

By
Bradley Lamb
Bill Cosby issued another statement from prison, this time addressing the murder of George Floyd, as well as the murder of his late son Ennis, who was shot in the head in a failed robbery attempt.

"These murders of innocent black people will never end until the 'establishment' recognizes that they are the architects of this prison of racism in the United States," says part of their statement. "They continue to teach racial hatred around their tables; they continue to fuel racial hatred by portraying blacks negatively on television and in movies; and they continue to increase racial hatred by placing their knees on the neck of blacks, regardless of their education, success. or fame. "

