Big Sean publishes poignant video on racism amid BLM protests: "I don't feel the same and I don't feel free,quot;

Big Sean turned to social media to share a heartbreaking video in which he detailed his own fight against racism and also wished his & # 39; sisters and brothers for strength & # 39 ;. The rapper spoke about the senseless murder of George Floyd and emphasized that & # 39; justice must be served.

This occurs amid Black Lives Matter protests across the country, with Big Sean being the latest celebrity to show his support for the cause and condemn racial inequality and police brutality in the United States.

The rapper also admitted that while thousands of people march and demand positive change, it doesn't make him feel more "free."

"We clearly have the attention of everyone and justice must be served, period, and if not, I don't think things are going to change or improve," he said in the video.

Sean went on to discuss the protests and said he suspected that some people present had "hidden motives,quot; to make the peaceful protesters look like "wild beasts."

"We are not wild beasts, we are extraordinary, talented and magical people that if we were taken out of the equation, the world would be very, very bland," he argued.

As for what he thinks still prevents social justice from being achieved, the rapper told his followers: "This current government and country are built on a racist basis," reminding people that some of the "first forces Police officers who were made during slavery and whose main focus was to capture, defeat and discipline slaves. You want to talk about the land of equality and freedom, I don't feel the same and I don't feel free. "

In conclusion, he emphasized that, for real and lasting change to occur, the government has to "pass on the base,quot; and things must be updated.



