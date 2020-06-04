Bhumi Pednekar promotes anti-spit campaign to fight COVID-19

Bhumi Pednekar has come forward to raise awareness on how to stop the spread of the coronavirus. And now, he has become the face of a campaign for an NGO called the Sambandh Health Foundation, which is doing an excellent job in the field of hygiene and sanitation across the country.

The talented actress is now urging the nation to fight the COVID-19 infection through an anti-spit campaign that aims to educate people. Bhumi says: “We have to beat the coronavirus and we must all unite! Give up the habit of spitting. We have to save the country! Currently, our country is under the threat of the crown and the deadly disease spreads even spitting!

She added: "The way we have all come together to partner with the Cleanup campaign and have pledged to clean up the country, similarly, we pledged to liberate the country from the crown, avoiding spitting here and there." We respect Bhumi's efforts!