Beyonce encourages protesters to "stay aligned and focused,quot; amidst the fight against racial inequality!

The singer is obviously not silent amid the global fight against racial inequality brought about by the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer last week. As you probably know, there have been protests around the world in support of positive change in the United States when it comes to police brutality and systemic racism.

Now Beyonce made her way to her platform to encourage protesters to stay focused and continue the fight.

The celebrity posted an aerial image showing a large crowd in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter and George Floyd movement in Minneapolis, where the 46-year-old father was senselessly killed for an alleged counterfeit $ 20 bill.

In the caption, she wrote: ‘The world came together for George Floyd. We know there is a long way to go. Let's stay aligned and focused on this call to justice. "

Fortunately, it appears that the protests are progressing somewhat as the artist's post also came on the day it was announced that the other three police officers involved in the murder were also accused of aiding the murder and not just fired.

In addition, charges were also filed for Derek Chauvin, from third-degree murder to second-degree murder.

Beyonce did not mention the new charges for the four former police officers, but her mother, Tina Knowles, did, celebrating the "victory,quot; of justice that is being fulfilled.

He also thanked all the protesters for being so involved and taking responsibility.

‘To all the people who participated in the victory. If you were on the front line protesting. Being shot by rubber bullets and (wasting) tear gas, screaming at the top of the lungs. Or if you joined a peaceful protest … Thank you to everyone who contributed to the result so that these guys were at least arrested and charged. Now we have the task ahead for them to be condemned. We must have the same diligence and tenacity and do this, so thanks! & # 39;



