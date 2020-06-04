Beyonce asks fans to "stay aligned and focused" amidst the fight for "real justice"

Instagram

This comes after Beyonce shared a powerful message about racism and police brutality last month in which she encouraged everyone to sign calls for more justice for the death of George Floyd.

Beyonce Knowles He continues to use his social media platform to raise awareness about the Black Lives Matter movement after the murder of George Floyd. The successful producer of "Lemonade" recently visited her Instagram account to urge her fans to stay focused during protests for justice.

"The world came together for George Floyd. We know there is a long way to go," so the words in the photo he shared on Wednesday, June 3 read. "Let's stay aligned and focused on our call to real justice."

Fans applauded her for the post when one commented, "Beyonce for President." Another user said, "Perfectly said Bey!" with someone else writing, "Thank you bey for using your power to help express those in need."

This came after Beyonce shared a powerful message about racism and police brutality in a video uploaded last month. In a clip from May 29, the wife of Jay Z He said, "We need justice for George Floyd. We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We are devastated and upset. We cannot normalize this pain. I am not just talking to people of color."

She went on to say, "If you are white, black, brown, or somewhere in between, I am sure you feel desperate about the racism that is happening in the United States right now. No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color. as less than human. We can no longer look the other way. "

To pay tribute to George, Beyonce added: "George is our entire family and humanity. He is our family because he is a fellow American. There have been too many times that we have seen these violent murders, and there are no consequences. Yes, someone was charged, but justice is far from being achieved. Sign the petition and continue to pray for peace, compassion and healing in our country. "

While some appreciated her video, others disagreed with the fact that she used filter on the video. "This is serious business. Why are you using a filter?" asked the person. Another detractor chimed in, "busy worrying about how his face will look giving a powerful message."