Bella Thorne Crime Thriller Feature "Infamous" will lean on Drive-Ins – Up News Info

Drive-ins are not only making a comeback as the nation searches for alternatives to watching movies in the slow recovery from the pandemic, but they are actually taking risks on movies.

Vertical Entertainment to Tilt Crime-Action Thriller Bella Thorne Infamous in about three dozen drive-ins on the East Coast, Midwest, and South. The film will also be available in digital virtual cinemas, all starting Friday, June 12.

The photo was written and directed by Joshua Caldwell. The deal was negotiated by Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector in Vertical with Arianne Fraser of the Highland Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers. Highland is representing overseas sales in Infamous.

Vertical entertainment



Thorne plays Arielle, a young woman who lives in a small Florida town, trapped in a restaurant. Arielle has always wanted more: fame, popularity, and admiration. But when she falls in love with a recently paroled young criminal named Dean, she drags him into a life of danger, learning that posting his criminal exploits on social media is an easy way to achieve viral fame. They embark together on a dangerous adventure that leads to robberies, police chases and murders.

Pic also stars Jake Manley (Halfway there, a dog's journey) and Amber Riley (Glee, Directly from Compton) Pic is produced by Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment alongside Colin Bates and Michael Jefferson of Lucidity Entertainment and Scott Levenson in association with Vertical Entertainment, Beer Money Worldwide and El Ride Productions. Thor Bradwell is a producer. Sanghani also financed Infamous through its financial arm SSS Film Capital.