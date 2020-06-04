Bay area companies close shop windows again as looting continues – Up News Info San Francisco

LOS GATOS (KPIX) – As looters attacked major shopping and retail centers and then turned their attention to businesses in smaller cities, business owners across the Bay Area began to heed the warnings already tackle.

In Los Gatos, Palo Alto, San Mateo, and Danville, many small business owners are trying to protect stores and restaurants that have already been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Destroying businesses, things that people work hard at, I can't stand it," said Dante Tan, owner of Fitnatixx in Danville. "We are only here to protect ourselves, you know? These are additional dollars that we have to spend knowing that with this COVID-19 that hit us, they don't even pay us."

Jessica Govea, owner of Golden State Hauling and Demolition, said that she and her team have been working nonstop to organize businesses in Palo Alto and the Peninsula.

"They want to be covered because they are concerned that they may be a target over the weekend," Govea said.

She said she has been hired to tackle retailers, offices, banks, and even historic buildings.

While many cities have enacted curfews to help deter riots and looting, some cities have not, posing a problem for cities adjacent to others without a curfew.

"What is happening here is very sad," said Veronika Westin, a Palo Alto resident. "It is very shocking and very scary, very scary."