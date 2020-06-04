Battle rapper Serius Jones arrested and charged with human trafficking and pimping!

Battle rapper Serius Jones is behind bars after being arrested and charged with human trafficking, as well as deporting women.

He was also arrested on robbery charges.

According to various reports, Serius was arrested in California by Walnut Creek Police on February 6 and is locked up in the Contra Costa County Jail. The Mercury News reports that the rapper "illegally and illegally deprived or violated the personal liberty,quot; of a female victim between July 31 and October 15, 2019.

He is also accused of assaulting the woman "by means likely to cause major bodily injury," as well as stealing the woman's 2007 Lexus. After his arrest, he reportedly threatened her and tried to prevent her from cooperating with the police.

He is best known for his battle with Math Hoffa, who punched him in the face during a Smack / URL (SM3) event in 2013.

You haven't received a court date yet.