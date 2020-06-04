Basu Chatterjee: the god of small movies

Director Basu Chatterjee's cinema celebrated the extraordinary in the ordinary. Her heroines weren't about puffy crowns or tiny blouses. Rather, they were "real,quot; women you ran into at bus stops, in the office canteen, or on the trains. Her hero was the normal boy bogged down by budgets, bills, and the challenge of hooking up with a girlfriend. From Piya Ka Ghar, Rajnigandha, Choti Si Baat, Chitchor, Swami, Baton Baton Mein, Khatta Meeta, and Shaukeen, Basuda's films of the 70s and 80s dealt with everyday concerns, treated with humor. “I belonged to a middle class family. That is the life I know. That is why there was nothing greater than life in my films, "says the director who was called,quot; the filmmaker of the balcony class. "" The educated classes or "the balcony classes,quot; would come to see the artists of my family. There was no vulgarity, "he agrees. His "common man,quot; sensibility was compared to that of the late filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee. "There is nothing wrong with being compared to Hrishida. I respect him. He was a valuable filmmaker. I found myself making his kind of films, albeit not consciously. One advantage Hrishida had was that he often reworked his Bengali hits in Hindi, while I used to choose themes from literature. "And he adds:" My filming was inspired by the Film Society Forum, where I saw German, Italian and French films. I was also influenced by Bicycle Thief (an Italian neo-realist film directed by Vittorio De Sica) and Billy Wilder movies (socio-romantic comedies). " As for being an inspiration to many, he says: "I remember Raj Kumar Hirani, when he was still a student at FTII and he told me:" his work opens our eyes. "
You wouldn't mind if your movies were remade. Basuda also does not believe in writing his memoirs. "Jhooth bolna padega (I'll have to lie)!" he says wryly. Nor is he cautious about losing himself in oblivion. "That is a part of every artist's life. But I stay away from dark themes and depression. So my films are shot mainly in daylight."
BASED ON YOUR FILMS
PIYA KA GHAR (1972)
Although I had not lived in a small house, I had seen my friends live like this with a lack of privacy. Jaya Bhaduri was sweet and still is. Her face was expressive. She played the role as best I could. Family members playing cards, the brother-in-law actor rehearsing, the young girlfriend in the kitchen … I loved juxtaposing all these elements in the film. Laxmikant -Pyarelal often used dholak in his compositions. But in Yeh jeevan hai (sung by the late Kishore Kumar) they used the guitar.
RAJNIGANDHA (1974)
This was a type of love triangle, starring Amol Palekar, Vidya Sinha, and Dinesh Thakur. I received letters from women who said that I had correctly represented the mind of a woman. It often happens that a girl can love one person and marry another. When I listen to the Rajnigandha phool tumhare, Na jaane kyon songs … today, I realize that my lyricist Yogesh did a brilliant job. We signed Vidya, who was already 28 years old, but she didn't look that old. I also did Choti Si Baat (1976) with Vidya and Amol. In that I asked Dharmendra to make a cameo. Dharmendra asked me to take Hema Malini to Khandala also for the song (Janeman janeman) since they were falling in love.
CHITCHOR (1976)
This introduced Zarina Wahab and Amol Palekar. Zarina had a pretty face. I don't know what makes a woman look beautiful. It should remain what it is and not pretend to be what it is not. My heroines played her character. The song Jab deep jale aana written and composed by Ravindra Jain is still popular. The Rajshris producers did not like it, but they gave in to my wishes. Later they appreciated my decision. The same was true of Amol Palekar, whom the Rajshris considered ordinary-looking. But after Rajnigandha they asked me to sign it. Amol was an employee of the Bank of India at Flora Fountain. I used to see him doing theater, the plays of Satyadev Dubey, and I liked him as an actor.
PRIYATAMA (1977)
This had Jeetendra as the male lead versus Neetu Singh. The song Cham cham barse, shot on Neetu Singh in the rain, was inspired by the French film The Umbrellas of Cherbourg with many umbrellas around it. Most heroines would take half an hour to change their clothes. But Neetu would be back in five minutes. I would also address her with her full name Neetu Singh. She said, "Dada, why are you calling me by my full name? Call me Neetu.
SWAMI (1977)
This was based on a Sarat Chandra novel of the same name. We filmed a large part of the film in Filmalaya. That helped Shabana Azmi become fully involved in her role as Saudamini. Shabana was aware of her teeth and did not laugh willingly. He would also avoid scenes that required him to laugh. One day I said to him: "Laugh naturally, you cannot deceive the Creator." Swami's outdoors was not filmed in Kolkata as is normal perception. We filmed it around Dahisar. There was a store in Mumbai, which sold Kolkata saris. Shabana took me to collect them. Also, using sindoor is a Bengali tradition. But after Shabana used it in the movie, many women started using it too. The movie had music by Rajesh Roshan. The song Ka karoon sajni (Yesudas) had been composed for some other film. But I said let's save it.
KHATTA MEETHA (1977)
The film had Pearl Padmasee and Ashok Kumar playing Parsi characters. I was a cartoonist for almost 15 years in Blitz, directed by the late RK Karanjia, a Parsi. I even called my protagonist Homi Mistry based on the name of the assistant editor there. Ashok Kumar and I became great friends. It was multifaceted. He practiced homeopathy, spoke French fluently, and painted too.
Gulzar wrote the beautiful song Thoda hai thode ki zaroorat hai. In truth, one can choose to be happy.
MANZIL (1979)
The romantic drama featured Moushumi Chatterjee and Amitabh Bachchan. Moushumi was naughty. She was holding my hand as she spoke. She didn't want to say anything but would make me wonder. Actually, she was just being naughty. It was just ullu banao (do it dumb)! In Us Paar, he had to wear a backless choli. She wore it saying, "I'm just doing it for you." She must have been around 20 then. The song in Manzil – Rimjhim ghire sawan, a gem from RD Burman, was filmed on Flora Fountain and Marine Lines in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan was growing to be popular. My cameraman and I quickly recorded the song before people could figure out what was going on. Fortunately, it rained continuously that day.
SHAUKEEN (1982)
This was based on the story of Samaresh Basu. The writer believed that a man's attraction to a woman never ceases. The film had three old men played by Ashok Kumar, Utpal Dutt and AK Hangal fascinated by Rati Agnihotri. Rati had to wear a swimsuit in the movie. During filming, she felt uncomfortable but did not let us know. Furthermore, Pasand Apni Apni demanded that he dance for the first time on screen. But she did better than the group of trained dancers.