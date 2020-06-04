Basu Chatterjee: the god of small movies

Director Basu Chatterjee's cinema celebrated the extraordinary in the ordinary. Her heroines weren't about puffy crowns or tiny blouses. Rather, they were "real,quot; women you ran into at bus stops, in the office canteen, or on the trains. Her hero was the normal boy bogged down by budgets, bills, and the challenge of hooking up with a girlfriend. From Piya Ka Ghar, Rajnigandha, Choti Si Baat, Chitchor, Swami, Baton Baton Mein, Khatta Meeta, and Shaukeen, Basuda's films of the 70s and 80s dealt with everyday concerns, treated with humor. “I belonged to a middle class family. That is the life I know. That is why there was nothing greater than life in my films, "says the director who was called,quot; the filmmaker of the balcony class. "" The educated classes or "the balcony classes,quot; would come to see the artists of my family. There was no vulgarity, "he agrees. His "common man,quot; sensibility was compared to that of the late filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee. "There is nothing wrong with being compared to Hrishida. I respect him. He was a valuable filmmaker. I found myself making his kind of films, albeit not consciously. One advantage Hrishida had was that he often reworked his Bengali hits in Hindi, while I used to choose themes from literature. "And he adds:" My filming was inspired by the Film Society Forum, where I saw German, Italian and French films. I was also influenced by Bicycle Thief (an Italian neo-realist film directed by Vittorio De Sica) and Billy Wilder movies (socio-romantic comedies). " As for being an inspiration to many, he says: "I remember Raj Kumar Hirani, when he was still a student at FTII and he told me:" his work opens our eyes. "

You wouldn't mind if your movies were remade. Basuda also does not believe in writing his memoirs. "Jhooth bolna padega (I'll have to lie)!" he says wryly. Nor is he cautious about losing himself in oblivion. "That is a part of every artist's life. But I stay away from dark themes and depression. So my films are shot mainly in daylight."