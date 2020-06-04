Basketball player Rich Melzer back at the YMCA talks about his holy place in the midst of community unrest – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – There are so many stories of people who lived their whole lives in cities that have been hit. Rich Melzer started in South Minneapolis and now lives in North Minneapolis.

It is what happened in between that prepared you for your current life.

Melzer was there marching with his friends from the city he grew up with.

“At first it was a lot to assimilate, obviously. We do not anticipate such participation. I don't have an exact number, but it went from a couple of hundred to thousands very quickly, "he said.

It is ironic that he is here around town because, as a child, he was kicked out of town.

"I ended up having some compromising situations when I was a young man that ended up leading me to be out of high school, I finally ended up getting expelled from high school," he said.

He moved to River Falls with his family, got involved in basketball, and defied the odds, going from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to the NBA and a career abroad. It changed his life.

"What I used today in my professional life as a parent is everything I learned playing basketball: how to lead, when to take command, when to back off, how to take direction, ethics, how to be manageable, manageable," he said.

And with that he returned to the city he left to work at the YMCA, where they are working to help restore the downtown core. Not far from there they burned and looted the buildings.

“There is unique governance here in the community over the YMCA. You look down the block and O'Reilly’s is a soccer throw away from here and has been burned to the ground. The Y has been unharmed and intact here, ”he said.

Next week he will start running basketball camps here again, and the kids will return to the court and the laughter will return to the north side.

Melzer will be a big part of that, because he matured, and his basketball journey made him a man who could lead in his original hometown.

They will begin with day camps Monday at the YMCA on Broadway and continue to distribute food and supplies.