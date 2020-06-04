Barry Brewer in BET "Tyler Perry,quot; Bruh "and Comedy Career – Up News Info Detroit

Tyler Perry is one of the most successful actors and producers in all of Hollywood and has given countless people the opportunity to work in the industry with his exclusive shows on BET.

Barry Brewer is one of those actors and is the star of BET + Original "Tyler Perry’s Bruh,quot;. While Brewer has made a name for himself as a stand-up comic, this series on four African-American men who navigate their lives, careers, and relationships gave him a chance to entertain himself in a longer format.

"It is a great opportunity and it is something I have aspired to since I started stand-up," Brewer said in an interview with Up News Info Local DJ Sixsmith. He admired the careers of Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence. I always aspired to do television and cinema next to the stand-up. I love the program and the opportunity to work with Mr. Tyler Perry is an incredible experience. It was wonderful. "

Brewer has been extremely impressed by Perry's work ethic. The actor says that Perry challenges him to be better and that the show challenges the audience to think more deeply when it comes to examining black actors on television.

"It means that everything is part of a series that shows black men and shows the world that there is more to us," Brewer said. “Sometimes, on film and television, we play a bully or they put us there as policemen here and there. It is a blessing to demonstrate that we work in these fields as doctors and lawyers and that we are normal men. We hope we can change the narrative that we are all human. 30 and finding your way in life works in all colors and creeds. "

Stream "Tyler Perry’s Bruh,quot; on BET + now and watch all of DJ Sixsmith's interviews from the series “The Sit-Down” here.

